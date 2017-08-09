Technology Specialist Talks Back-to-School Gadgets

DULUTH, Minn. – Summer vacation is coming to an end in a few weeks and students will be heading back to school.

Verizon Wireless Solutions Specialist Rachel Agurkis visited FOX 21 this morning to talk about must-have technology for students.

Google Home: Students can ask the device homework questions.

Fitbit Alta: This is a great accessory for student athletes. Track your activity and take advantage of automatic recognition and recording of select exercises via the Fitbit app’s SmartTrack feature. Easy-to-see call, text and calendar notifications from your nearby, compatible mobile device are displayed right on the wristband.

Moto Z2 Play: The phone is able to transform in a snap with Moto Mods.

Google Chromecast: This is great for college students. Device is able to stream videos, movies, and more in 4K resolution. The smartphone or tablet can be used as your remote. It supports over 1000 cast-enabled apps, including Netflix, YouTube, and Spotify.

Verizon Wireless is located at 2112 Maple Grove Rd., Duluth, MN and can be reached at (218) 213-9224.