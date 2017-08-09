Twin Ports Officers will Stake Out Dunkin’ Donuts Rooftops this Friday

TWIN PORTS – Officers in both Duluth and Superior will hit the rooftops of local Dunkin’ Donuts this Friday, Aug. 11 to support the Special Olympics.

Law enforcement officers in Minnesota will participate for the first time ever in a statewide Cop on a Rooftop event, at all six Minnesota locations, including Duluth. Wisconsin officers will be participating for the 6th year in a row at all 50 locations, including Superior.

Officers will take to the rooftops at 6 a.m. sharp, and in return for their services Dunkin’ Donuts will donate to the Law Enforcement Torch Run, which is a volunteer movement that was established by members of the law enforcement community.

Guests who visit a Cop on a Rooftop location Friday, and make a donation to the Special Olympics will receive a Free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee coupon.

Last year, 46 Wisconsin locations raised a total of $60,500 to donate to the Special Olympics.