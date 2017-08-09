UMD Continuing Education Department Has Moved

Program Is Now Downtown in the University's Center for Economic Development

DULUTH, Minn. – The University of Minnesota-Duluth’s Continuing Education Department has moved.

The program is now housed downtown in the University’s Center for Economic Development in the Technology Village on East Superior Street.

University officials say the move will help Continuing Education and the Economic Development Center work better together.

“We’ve just been developing some programs around entrepreneurship and to have the center’s business contact as a resource is a wonderful thing for us,” says Roxanne Richards, President of the Continuing Education Department.

The two departments have already been talking about the best ways to combine their resources.