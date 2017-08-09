West Michigan Street Bike Lane Experiment Over

Nearly 900 Surveys Submitted About the Project

DULUTH, Minn. – West Michigan Street’s protected bike lane experiment is over and the street is back to normal.

Nearly nine-hundred surveys were filled out about the project. Results are expected by the end of the month.

While there are no immediate plans for permanent protected lanes in Duluth, officials tell us community involvement was a success.

“There’s really been a massive community conversation about this. It’s been on social media, it’s been with phone calls to me and emails, says James Gittemeier of the Duluth-Superior Metro Interstate Council. “It’s been outside of even any of our realms that people are really talking about this, and that is a good thing.”

The Metro Interstate Council paid for the project through a grant. The bike lanes signage and dividers may be used as an experiment in the future in other parts of Duluth.