29th Annual Bayfront Blues Fest Kicks off Friday

DULUTH, Minn. – The 29th annual Bayfront Blue Festival, one of the largest outdoor music events in the upper Midwest.

For 29 years the Blues Festival has hosted nearly 500 artists on the stages. This year the headliners include Robert Randolph on Friday, The Fabulous Thunderbird on Saturday, and Lucky Peterson on Sunday.

The festival will feature a variety of performances ranging from acoustic to gospel to zydeco to blues rock sound.

Gates open 11 a.m. Friday – Sunday, music starts at 11:30 a.m.

Tickets are available at the gate each day for $50 or pre-show tickets are available until Thursday, Aug. 10 or at the Electric Fetus for $45 single day and three-day for $119.

For more information and details on events visit www.bayfrontblues.com