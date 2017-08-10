Eveleth Days Inn to be Used in Fire Training Exercises

EVELETH, Minn. – The former Days Inn in Eveleth, on Hat Trick Avenue, has fallen into significant disrepair, has been tax-forfeited, and is up for demolition this fall. For the past month fire departments have used the building for training exercises on various skill including ladder operations, downed firefighter rescues, and roof ventilation, according to St. Louis County officials.

Before it’s demolished, it will host its last special event – a large fire training exercise that will involve around a dozen fire departments from around the region, as well as state and federal investigators.

The hotel is 124,000 square feet spread over two stories, and on Friday and Saturday, numerous rooms will be set up with identical furnishing and set ablaze in different ways. Firefighters and investigators will then see how the fire burns differently. The State Fire Marshall will assist investigators in looking into the cause of the fire and the accelerates used.

“Being able to use this building had been a great opportunity for a lot of fire departments,” said Chris Clark, Virginia Fire Marshall. “It’s giving each individual firefighter good experience, but it’s also improving the teamwork between departments when we conduct a regional training like this. Because in reality, if we ever had a fire in a large structure like this, we’ll be called for assistance and need to work together.”

Once the building is demolished, St. Louis County and Eveleth plan to work on new development for the seven-acre site.