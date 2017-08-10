FEMA Grant Helping Repair Flood-Damaged Lincoln Park

Over the next couple months, crews will be working to widen parts of the stream and fix the stone wall eroded by the flood.

DULUTH, Minn. – The floods of 2012 left many Duluth neighborhoods with a large mess to clean up.

Lincoln Park, on the city’s west, is still recovering from the damage caused by the large amount of water that rushed through Miller Creek.

More than five years later some much needed repairs are finally being made to the historic park.

A FEMA grant secured by the city is helping pay for the nearly $480,000project.

“It’s pretty hard to control mother nature on this hillside, but this is a good attempt at stabilizing the stream banks and minimizing any damage from future flooding,” said Mike LeBeau, Construction Project Supervisor with the City of Duluth.

Crews were out Thursday, cutting down some trees along Miller Creek. Some areas of the park will be closed off to the public while work is being done.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of this fall.