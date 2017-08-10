Grilling Summer Favorites with Fireplace Corner

Cooking Connection: Fireplace Corner Grills

DULUTH, Minn. – Fireplace Corner in Duluth is known for keeping homes warm, but the business also features several grills.

Every Friday and Saturday in the Summer employees grill for customers to show them how the different grills work while eating lunch.

In this week’s Cooking Connection, Fireplace Corner Salesman Alan DelVecchio did some grilling with FOX 21’s William Seay.

Fireplace Corner is located at 5688 Miller Trunk Hwy, Duluth, MN 55811 and can be reached at (218) 729-4895.

For more information head to fireplaceduluth.com.

Honey Sesame Seed Pork Tenderloin:

1-2 lbs. boneless pork tenderloin

1/2 cup soy sauce

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon of grated or shredded fresh ginger

1 tablespoon sesame oil

1/4 cup honey

2 tablespoons brown sugar

4 tablespoons sesame seed

Instructions:

Combine soy sauce, ginger, garlic and sesame oil. Place tenderloin in a heavy plastic bag, pour soy mixture over to coat. Let marinate two hours at room temperature, or overnight in a refridgerator. Remove pork from marinade, pat dry.

Mix together honey and brown sugar in a shallow plate. Place sesame seed on a separate shallow plate. Roll entire pork tenderloin in the honey mixture, coating well; then roll in sesame seed. Grill until inside temperature of pork reaches 160 degrees.