Kids Hit the Ice for Open Skate

Heritage Center Hosts Weekly Open Sessions

DULUTH, Minn. – Local kids beat the heat Wednesday by hitting the ice.

The City of Duluth and the Essentia Health Heritage Sports Center hosted an open skate for kids of all ages.

The session gave some parents a chance to teach their kid the basics, while others were keeping skills sharp for hockey season.

“The only sad thing is you can’t have sticks out there, but that’s alright,” said Lisa Lamphier of Duluth, who took her son to the rink. “Get out there, practice his backwards skating, stopping and all that.”

The Heritage Center hosts open skates every Wednesday from 2:00-4:00 p.m. through the end of August.