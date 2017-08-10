Mighty Machines Event Gives Kids Unique Experience

The 10th Annual Mighty Machines Event was held outside Superior Middle School

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – Kids and parent got an up–close look at some heavy machinery today.

Agencies and service groups in the community were all on hand to give families the opportunity to explore many different types of machines.

From SWAT vehicles to school buses, professionals spent the evening showing people how their machines help serve the community.

“You don’t everyday get to hop in a semi-truck or go in to a fire truck like that,” said Nicky Wilson, Family Support Services Coordinator for the Superior School District. “For some kids it’s even their first time on a school bus. It’s exciting for all the kids that are here.”

The Superior School District puts on this free event every year as a way to bring the community closer together.