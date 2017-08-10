Minnesota Teen Dies While Climbing Flatirons in Colorado

FOX 9 - KMSP

BOULDER, Colo. (KMSP) – A Maple Grove, Minnesota teenager fell and died while climbing by himself in the Flatirons in Colorado last weekend.

The body of 17-year-old Carter Christensen was found near the First Flatiron in Boulders Chautauqua Park on Sunday, according to the Boulder County Coroner’s Office. Along with a statement, the Christensen family released a photo of Carter that was taken during his climb.

Christensen graduated high school in June and was hoping to become a Navy SEAL. His family said he went to Colorado to be outdoors and spend time with friends in Longmont while he trained for his Navy SEAL enrollment.

Family statement

“Carter was a lover of the outdoors and an adventurous spirit and was experiencing joy in summiting the First Flatiron in Chautauqua Park. He graduated High School in June 2017 with aspirations of becoming a Navy SEAL. Carter came to Colorado to be outdoors in a place that he loves. He wanted to spend some time with friends in Longmont while he trained for his Navy SEAL enrollment. Carter will be loved and missed by all of his family and friends.”