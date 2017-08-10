Minnesota Timberwolves New Uniforms Unveiled

– The new Minnesota Timberwolves uniforms have been unveiled. The team released the new unis in a flurry of social media posts Thursday morning, showing off the first two of four designs.

The new Wolves uniforms feature a deep navy blue and white palate, with a block stripe across the top of the chest, and a stripe and block of color above the knee.

The two designs are the “Association” and “Icon” jerseys. This season, he NBA is eliminating its “Home” and “Road” uniform designations, instead allowing home teams to pick which of their uniforms will be worn at all home games, with visiting teams choosing a contrasting uniform from their own assortment. Two additional core uniform designs will be revealed by the Wolves in the coming months.

The uniform unveiling continues Minnesota’s “New Era New Look” campaign that includes a new logo, a renovation of Target Center, and a busy offseason that included the trade for Jimmy Butler and the signings of Jeff Teague, Taj Gibson and Jamal Crawford.

The new Timberwolves uniforms will include a Fitbit sponsor patch this season. The patch is part of the NBA’s three-year pilot program that allows teams to sell an advertiser’s logo on their jerseys.

Jerseys will be available for purchase beginning September 29 at the Timberwolves team store located in the Target Center skyway and at www.timberwolvesteamstore.com.