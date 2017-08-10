New Minneapolis Police Chief Voted In

Former Chief Resigned Earlier this Year

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.-A Minneapolis City Council committee has unanimously endorsed the nomination of Acting Chief Medaria Arradondo to become the first African-American police chief in Minnesota’s largest city.

The committee heard nearly two hours of public comments Wednesday from a broad cross-section of community members, who overwhelmingly supported Arradondo.

But many speakers warned that Arradondo can’t change the department’s culture without strong backup from the council. Mayor Betsy Hodges nominated Arradondo, who had been assistant chief, after asking for the resignation of Chief Janee Harteau, a Denfeld graduate, following last month’s fatal shooting by a police officer of an unarmed Australian woman, Justine Damond, who had called 911 to report a possible sexual assault.

Hodges said the department needed new leadership. The full council will vote on Arradondo’s nomination Aug. 18.