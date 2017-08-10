Organ Music to be Heard Throughout Duluth as Organ Historical Society Comes to Town
Four Concerts to be Performed
DULUTH, Minn. – The Organ Historical Society is coming to Duluth as part of its 62nd Annual Convention.
Several organ recitals will be happening around town Friday, August 11 to celebrate.
FULL SCHEDULE:
Isabelle Demers and Jillian Gardner on the 2011 and 1980 Jaeckel organs at First Lutheran Church
- When: 11:35 a.m.
- Where: 1100 East Superior St., Duluth, MN 55802
- Tickets: Open to the public at no charge
Isabelle Demers on the 1908 W.W. Kimball organ at the Duluth Masonic Center
- When: 1:35 p.m.
- Where: 4 West 2nd St., Duluth, MN 55802
- Tickets: Attendance limited to registered conference attendees
David Tryggestad on the 1906 Lyon & Healy organ at St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church
- When: 3:15 p.m.
- Where: 325 East 3rd St., Duluth, MN 55805
- Tickets: Open to the public at no charge
Bruce Bengtson on the 1898 A.B. Felgemaker organ at Sacred Heart Music Center
- When: 4:25 p.m.
- Where: 201 West 4th St., Duluth, MN 55806
- Tickets: Tickets are available at the door for $15.