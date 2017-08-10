Organ Music to be Heard Throughout Duluth as Organ Historical Society Comes to Town

Four Concerts to be Performed

DULUTH, Minn. – The Organ Historical Society is coming to Duluth as part of its 62nd Annual Convention.

Several organ recitals will be happening around town Friday, August 11 to celebrate.

FULL SCHEDULE:

Isabelle Demers and Jillian Gardner on the 2011 and 1980 Jaeckel organs at First Lutheran Church

When: 11:35 a.m.

Where: 1100 East Superior St., Duluth, MN 55802

Tickets: Open to the public at no charge

Isabelle Demers on the 1908 W.W. Kimball organ at the Duluth Masonic Center

When: 1:35 p.m.

Where: 4 West 2nd St., Duluth, MN 55802

Tickets: Attendance limited to registered conference attendees

David Tryggestad on the 1906 Lyon & Healy organ at St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church

When: 3:15 p.m.

Where: 325 East 3rd St., Duluth, MN 55805

Tickets: Open to the public at no charge

Bruce Bengtson on the 1898 A.B. Felgemaker organ at Sacred Heart Music Center