Organ Music to be Heard Throughout Duluth as Organ Historical Society Comes to Town

Four Concerts to be Performed
Natalie Froistad

DULUTH, Minn. – The Organ Historical Society is coming to Duluth as part of its 62nd Annual Convention.

Several organ recitals will be happening around town Friday, August 11 to celebrate.

FULL SCHEDULE:

Isabelle Demers and Jillian Gardner on the 2011 and 1980 Jaeckel organs at First Lutheran Church

  • When:    11:35 a.m.
  • Where:   1100 East Superior St., Duluth, MN  55802
  • Tickets:  Open to the public at no charge

Isabelle Demers on the 1908 W.W. Kimball organ at the Duluth Masonic Center

  • When:    1:35 p.m.
  • Where:   4 West 2nd St., Duluth, MN  55802
  • Tickets: Attendance limited to registered conference attendees

David Tryggestad on the 1906 Lyon & Healy organ at St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church

  • When:    3:15 p.m.
  • Where:   325 East 3rd St., Duluth, MN  55805
  • Tickets:  Open to the public at no charge

Bruce Bengtson on the 1898 A.B. Felgemaker organ at Sacred Heart Music Center

  • When:    4:25 p.m.
  • Where:   201 West 4th St., Duluth, MN  55806
  • Tickets:  Tickets are available at the door for $15.

 

