Search and Rescue Crews Locate Missing Swimmers on Park Point

DULUTH, Minn. – Crews have recovered two missing swimmers on Park Point in Duluth

The Duluth Fire Department, Coast Guard, and St. Louis County Search and Rescue worked on the choppy waters of Lake Superior to attempt to locate the individuals.

Reporters on scene have learned that one was pulled from the water just before 6 p.m. the second was located around 6:15 p.m. Both were unconscious with no pulse, according to authorities, and CPR was performed. Their conditions are not known at this time.

During the search, one of the search boats flipped. One firefighter was taken to the hospital during the recovery of the second individual, the firefighters condition is not known at this time, but is believed to be non-life threatening.

