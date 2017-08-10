Superior Trail System May Be Extended to Wisconsin Point

Proposed Trail Would Connect Wisconsin Point to Osaugie Trail

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The trail system in Superior, may soon get expanded to connect Wisconsin Point to the rest of the city.

A new trail could be built as soon as next spring that would give bikers and people on foot the chance to reach Wisconsin Point without having to go on Moccasin Mike Road and compete with other vehicles.

“It’s very difficult, really impossible, for a family to get to Wisconsin Point without a car, so what we wanted to do was create a nature trail that cut through the woods between Wisconsin Point and Bear Creek Park in the City of Superior and connected on foot the Osaugie Trail and Wisconsin Point,” said Superior Mayor Jim Paine.

“It runs along the St. Louis River, the harbor, the estuary, you can see the Superior entry from parts of it, then you get to Wisconsin Point, which is by far the most scenic and beautiful place in the city,” said Paine. “To be able to do that by foot is a very fun adventure in one day.”

The trail has yet to be approved by the Superior City Council and the Douglas County Board.