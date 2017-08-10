Superior Woman Sentenced to 48 Months in Fatal London Road Crash

DULUTH, Minn. – Theresa Katzmark, 49, of Superior has been sentenced to 48 months for the death of Donna Estrem, 62.

The incident happened on April 4, when Katzmark struck and killed Estrem, pinning her to an electrical box outside Ecumen Lakeshore on London Road.

Estrem died as a result of her injuries and was pronounced dead shortly after paramedics arrived, according to the criminal complaint.

According to the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office, Katzmark admitted she was under the influence of sleeping pills when she put her vehicle in drive instead of revers before hitting Estrem.

Katzmark is eligible for parole after 32 months.