UMD Holds Mock Incident

Mock Active Shooter Event Happened at NRRI

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Duluth held an emergency drill Thursday at the school’s Natural Resources Research Institute.

The university staged an active shooter situation, UMD’s first ever active drill event.

The exercise was paid for with a $12,000 grant involved several law enforcement agencies.

UMD Police Chief Sean Huls says bringing in outside emergency responders made the drill more realistic.

“It’s all about partnerships and today that really came through. We were able to test our partnerships,” said Huls. “None of us, no single agency alone can respond to a crisis, emergency or incident of this magnitude alone, and today was proof of that.”

Huls added UMD would like to hold a similar exercise on the school’s East Duluth campus.