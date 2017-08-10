Update: Conditions Unknown Of Daughter, Father Pulled From Water Off Park Point

Victims Were Under Water For At Least One Hour

DULUTH, Minn. – After a vigorous fight against fierce waves off Park Point for Duluth firefighter and rescue crews, a young daughter and her father were pulled from the water Thursday evening, according to fire officials.

The call for help came in around 4:30 p.m. just out from the Park Point Beach House.

The Duluth Fire Department, Coast Guard, and St. Louis County Search and Rescue worked on the choppy waters for roughly 90 minutes before eventually locating both swimmers who did not have pulses at the time of their rescue, according to Erik Simonson, assistant fire chief.

CPR was immediately performed on the two swimmers before they were taken to a local hospital. As of 8:30 p.m. Thursday, the conditions of the victims were not known, according to a news release.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital after the recovery efforts. His condition is non-life threatening.

Simonson said the victims are a father and daughter, according to the second daughter who called 911 for help.

The Duluth Fire Department had issued a Red Flag Warning earlier in the day for a high chance for strong rip currents. Waves were as high as seven feet during the time of the rescue.

The names of the people rescued have not been released.