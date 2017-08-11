Annual Fundraiser Will Support Horse Trail Construction

DULUTH, Minn. – Some local equestrians are working hard to ensure trails around Duluth are fit for horseback riding.

Next week The Duluth Area Horse Trail Alliance is hosting its 2nd annual fundraiser at the Derailed Bar & Grill in Proctor.

For $10, supporters will get a steak dinner and be able to enjoy live music.

There will also be raffles with one big prize being VIP Vikings tickets.

The overall goal of the Alliance is to develop a 20-mile trail system that connects to Jay Cooke Park horse trails.

Their next fundraising goal is $14,000 for their next phase toward that goal.

The fundraiser is Wednesday, August 16 from 3:00 – 10:00 p.m.

The bar is located at 501 3rd Avenue, Proctor, MN.

More information on the group can be found at www.duluthhorsetrails.org.