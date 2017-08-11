Blue Skies Clear the Way for Start of Bayfront Blues Festival

The annual festival is one of the largest outdoor music events in the upper Midwest

DULUTH, Minn. – It was nothing but blue skies for the start of the 29TH Annual Bayfront Blues Festival Friday night.

The event features more than 30 different blues acts from acoustic to gospel. The festival draws more than 20,000 fans each year who take in live music from two different stages through the weekend. Many people make the trip to Duluth every year for this giant outdoor party.

“Love life, relaxing and enjoying every minute of it,” said David Engel, who has been coming up for the festival for almost 20 years. “Good people, good friends and having fun. That’s what it’s all about, meeting great friends, listening to great bands and just hanging out.”

The festival runs through Sunday, with live music starting back up at 11 a.m.