Crews Gear Up for the Kraus-Anderson Bike Duluth Festival

Races kick off on Saturday

DULUTH, Minn. Crews are getting ready for the annual Kraus–Anderson Bike Duluth Festival at Spirit Mountain. Hundreds of bike enthusiasts will be out on the trails at Spirit Mountain on Saturday and Sunday. The festival includes races, vendors, and tech demos. All to celebrate Duluth’s thriving bike community.

“Duluth already has a gold status, in terms of the mountain biking community,” Kraus-Anderson’s Paul Noll said. “It’s one of the few cities in America that actually does. An event like this really knits together the community. It’s so important to the mountain biking community to have such high quality and world–class set of trails.”

Events kick off on Saturday morning.