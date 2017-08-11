Food Truck Fridays Brings Communities Together

Food trucks are at the Duluth Public Library every Friday until the end of August.

DULUTH, Minn. – Folks enjoyed food and music down at the Duluth Public Library on Friday. Every Friday during the summer months, the library hosts Food Truck Friday, which brings local food trucks, local musicians, and local people all together in one place.

“The whole reason behind a public library is to be open to everyone in the community,” library manager Carla Powers said.”So by bringing food trucks, it’s just another component of that. It’s something more to bring people in, make connections, and share a bite to eat together.”

Food Truck Fridays will continue through the rest of August.