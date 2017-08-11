Juvenile Male Shot in Lincoln Park Neighborhood

DULUTH, Minn. – Just after 11 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a call of gunshots in the area of 23rd Avenue West and 3rd Street, according to the Duluth Police Department.

Authorities were notified after arriving on scene by a local hospital they had a gunshot victim in the emergency room.

A juvenile male was treated and released. The Duluth Police report there is no concrete suspect information at this time, but confirmed that one person is currently being detained at this time, but no further details were immediately available.

This investigation remains ongoing at this time.

Check back for updates.