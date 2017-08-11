Military and Civilian Vehicle Show is Saturday in Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis. – If you like cars and learning about big vehicles, we know just where you should go this weekend.

The Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center is hosting their Annual Military and Civilian Vehicle Show.

Older military vehicles will be on display, along with a 30 foot Coast Guard boat and an operations M4 Sherman Tanks.

“You’ll be able to see our big boy here the M60, but the cool thing with the Sherman is it actually runs. So, they’re going to allow adults and kids to crawl up in it, turn it on, and pretend like you’re driving a tank,” explained Executive Director Hayes Scriven.

Visitors will also have access to the museum.

“Hopefully they’ll learn something with it as well. They’ll learn some of the history of the military in the area and hear kind of what we’re doing maybe take in some of the veterans stories that we have,” said Scriven.

The Local National Guard Unit will be bringing several vehicles including Humvees, Huskies, which are mine sweeping vehicles, and HEMMTs.

“A lot of people come up to you and they ask what is this capable of, we’ve only seen it on tv or in movies. And when you start explaining what the actual capabilities are and how long it’s been around and what it’s been through, lot of people appreciate it even more,” said SSGT. Nicholas Gustafson, with the Wisconsin Army National Guard.

SSGT. Gustafson says events like these serve as great recruitment tools, “the kids love getting in vehicles, spinning around in the turrets, and just monkeying around with everything they can. So, a lot of people are in awe whenever they see these vehicles.”

Paratroopers will be doing a WWII weapon demonstration and a paratrooper kids demonstration.

The entire event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, August 12.

Tickets are $5.