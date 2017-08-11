Pipe Organists Make a Stop Through Duluth

It's part of the Organ Historical Society Convention

DULUTH, Minn. – Organ recitals were happening all across Duluth on Friday. It’s the 62 annual Organ Historical Society in the Twin Cities, but a few organists also made a stop through Duluth. Pipe organ enthusiast from around the world have come to celebrate the massive instruments, and hear what these talented musicians are capable of.

“You feel so powerful, but it can also be so quiet,” Organist Jillian Gardner said. “You have such a wide range of sounds and dynamic levels, and every organ is different everywhere you go. It’s something new and exciting.”

Gardener is an organist who traveled all the way from Texas to take part in the convention.