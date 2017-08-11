Police Raise Money for Special Olympics

Fundraiser Held for Torch Run

SUPERIOR, Wis.-Police in Duluth and Superior staked out the rooftops of area Dunkin’ Donuts today, all for a good cause.

It’s all part of fundraiser for Minnesota and Wisconsin’s Special Olympic torch run they have every year.

That connection with those athletes, has become very deep over the years.

“It’s a great experience to work with the athletes and support their great cause,” said Bonnie Beste of the Superior Police Department.

Every customer who donated to the cause received a free medium coffee.

Each Dunkin’ Donuts in Wisconsin and Minnesota also donated a $1,000 to the cause.