State Shows Off Capitol’s $310M Face Lift with Weekend Bash

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – It’s time to party: The Minnesota Capitol is back open.

The Capitol has technically been open since January after a massive renovation to the century-old building kept it closed to the public for several years. But construction crews were putting the finishing touches on the building and its grounds until late last month.

The formal grand opening event beginning Friday calls for concerts, fireworks set to Minnesota music and political panels, and runs through Sunday.

Department of Administration spokesman Curt Yoakum says it’s a celebration of the building and the state’s way of giving it back to the public.

The $310 million renovation restored the Captiol’s crumbling roof, repaired heating and ventilation systems and restored priceless artwork throughout the building. It also more than doubled the building’s public gathering spaces.