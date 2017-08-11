UMD Unveils Antique Computer

Only Five Remaining in World

DULUTH, Minn.- The University of Minnesota Duluth’s Computer Science Department unveiled an antique of sorts today.

The department painstakingly restored a nearly 50-year-old computer called the P-D-P 12 which a retiring professor owned.

This is all part of project by a students who have been researching and restoring the machine which is quite rare.

Computer Science Professor Peter Peterson said there were only 725 made originally, and only five are left in the entire world.

The computer will be used as a teaching tool for students.