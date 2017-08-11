Update: Father, Daughter Pulled From Water Off Park Point Deceased

Victims Were Under Water For At Least One Hour

DULUTH, Minn. – After a vigorous fight against fierce waves off Park Point for Duluth firefighter and rescue crews, a young daughter, 10, and her father, 38, who were pulled from the water Thursday evening are deceased, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

The call for help came in around 4:30 p.m. just out from the Park Point Beach House.

The Duluth Fire Department, Coast Guard, and St. Louis County Search and Rescue worked on the choppy waters for roughly 90 minutes before eventually locating both swimmers who did not have pulses at the time of their rescue, according to Erik Simonson, assistant fire chief.

CPR was immediately performed on the two swimmers before they were taken to a local hospital. As of 8:30 p.m. Thursday evening, it was unknown the condition of the two victims. The two victims were reported deceased just before 10:30 p.m., according to a release from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

“There’s a very powerful rip current right now,” said Erik Simonson, Assistant Fire Chief with the Duluth Fire Department. “As we saw during the rescue effort it was just really hard to deal with. That’s why we issue those warning, but sometimes people aren’t aware of what’s going on.”

One firefighter was taken to the hospital after the recovery efforts; his condition is non-life threatening.

Simonson said the victims are a father and daughter, according to the second daughter who called 911 for help.

Authorities have identified the individuals as 10-year-old Lily Elizabeth Fuglie, of Hudson, Wis., and 38-year-old Ryan Paul Fuglie, of Osceola, Wis.

The Duluth Fire Department had issued a Red Flag Warning earlier in the day for a high chance for strong rip currents. Waves were as high as seven feet during the time of the rescue.