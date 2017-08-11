Video of Woman Plummetting Off 7th Floor of Parking Garage

NOELLE NEWTON | FOX 7

AUSTIN, Tex. (FOX 7) – Fox affiliate, FOX 7 obtained video showing the moment a car plunged off a Downtown Austin parking garage. The video shows the near miss of another driver being crushed and the rush to save the woman inside were all caught on camera.

On July 13, William Burch pulled his Chevy Tahoe into the bottom floor of the Littlefield parking garage at 6th and Brazos, backed out and stalled for a second.

In a clip, the vehicle falls out of the sky, crashing into the back of Burch’s SUV and lands upside down.

Burch and other witnesses then rushed to help the woman inside. Officer say she hit the wrong pedal on the 7th floor of the garage, breaking through the cable wiring linking the outer parking spots. She would survive in what EM’s called non-life threatening injuries.

Three different surveillance cameras captured the incident.

On the way down, the woman’s car hit a building on the other side, taking out the alley surveillance camera. Another angle, blurred, but close-up.

FOX 7 reports that the cables are hanging just as they were after the crash on July 13, and that city code enforcement is working closely with the property owners to bring the system up to code. Temporary safeguards in the form of water filled barriers have been put into place where cable barriers remain.

A similar incident happened less than a year ago in which a vehicle was dangling from the top floor. In both incidents, police say drivers hit the wrong pedal.