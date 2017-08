Art Lovers Enjoy the Lake Superior Art Festival

The Festival Has Been Going on for 4 Years

DULUTH, Minn.- The Lake Superior Art Festival drew hundreds of Art lovers to the shores of Lake Superior.

People walked Brighton beach to check out the work of dozens of artists using a wide range of mediums like photography, watercolor, and glasswork. Festival goers used the opportunity to purchase handmade and original pieces by the local artists to take home.

This was the 4th year of the festival.