Civilian and Military Car Show Held at Richard I Bong Center

Attendees Even Had the Chance to Get Inside a WW2 Tank

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Military vehicles like tanks, and civilian vehicles like mustangs lined the parking lot of the Richard I Bong Veterans Historical Center. It’s all part of a Military and Civilian Car show.

“It’s awesome you got these really cool civilian cars with these big ol’ military vehicles here,” said Hayes Scriven, the Executive Director of the historical center.

Community members had the chance to see the military vehicles, meet active duty members and veterans of the military and ask questions, and some even had the chance to get inside of a few of the vehicles, like the M4A3 Sherman Tank.

“I’ve been getting a lot of questions about today’s tank, and the older tank, and also about my experiences both in the state and overseas,” said Sgt. Christopher Sherman, a staff Sargent.

Organizers say it’s the perfect opportunity to bring civilians and military members together, and educate community members about what servicemen and women do, and the sacrifices they make for the country.

“Some people might have the desire to serve and don’t have any idea about it, it’s good for us to help them understand what goes into being active duty,” said Sherman.