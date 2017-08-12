Milwaukee Police Investigating Fatal Stabbing

Police Say Suspect Has Been Arrested

MILWAUKEE (AP) Milwaukee police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a 24-year-old woman.

The department says the woman was stabbed on the 1500 block of South 25th Street. Police say a 27-year-old male suspect has been arrested.

Authorities say the circumstances of the stabbing are under investigation. Authorities say officials attempted to stabilize the woman, but she died at the scene.

Milwaukee police didn’t immediately identify the suspect.