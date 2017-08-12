Three Injured in Minneapolis Shooting

Police Say They Havne't Arrested a Suspect

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Police say that three men were hospitalized after an early morning shooting in Minneapolis.

Authorities say that police responded to the shooting shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday. Officers found three adult men suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived.

The victims were transported by ambulance to Hennepin County Medical Center. Police say two victims are being treated for wounds that aren’t life threatening, while the third man, who was shot in the abdomen, is in stable condition.

Minneapolis police say there haven’t been any arrests in the case.