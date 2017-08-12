UMD Invites Community to Tour Land Lab

The Lab Teaches Students About Sustainable Agriculture

DULUTH, Minn.- UMD invited community members to see their land lab for farm and field day.

The UMD land lab teaches students how to grow organic produce, and sells the food they grow to the school. Employees of the land lab gave guided tours of the 15 acre organic farm, and showed people the projects they have been working on.

“We like input, we like people to come and see what’s going on, and we like chatting with people because we hang out with plants a lot, so,” said Cameron Gustafson, the Student Farm Manager of the Land Lab.

The land lab has been operating for 8 years.