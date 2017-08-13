Bike Duluth Festival Wraps Up

Hundreds of People Raced in the Event

DULUTH, Minn.- Hundreds of bike lovers were at Spirit Mountain for the weekend to race their hearts out, and enjoy other bike related events.

The festival holds more than 20 different races over the course of 3 days. It’s a chance for people to show off their cycling skills for a good cause. It’s a non-profit event, with 50 percent of the proceeds going to Cyclists of Gitchee Gummi Shores to support Duluth’s bike trails, and the other 50 percent going to support the YMCA of Duluth Youth and Family outreach program.

“We have a world class trail system here and Duluth is one of 6 cities in the entire nation with a gold status of mountain biking destination, so just really phenomenal opportunities in this city in particular,” said Paul Noll the Public Relations Coordinator of the Event.

Duluth has more than 85 miles of Urban mountain bike trails.