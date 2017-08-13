Rain Doesn’t Stop Blues Fest’s 3rd Day Of Blues

DULUTH, Minn.- Rain and dreary skies Sunday didn’t stop thousands of Blues fans from all over the country from packing Bayfront Park for the last day of this three–day event.

It’s a rain-or-shine event that has one very loyal following.

“This is just a great place to have an event like this. They love coming for the music, I mean we offer 30 bands for the entire weekend, they love coming to Duluth, and the festival is located in right in the middle of everything so it’s just a great place to come enjoy music and enjoy the city of Duluth,” said Cyndee Parsons, the director of media relations for the festival.

In all, nearly 500 artists have performed at blues fest since its debut 29 years ago.