Buhl Man Drowns Trying To Save His Dog

BUHL, Minn. – A Buhl man is dead after trying to rescue his dog from a water-filled mining pit.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man as 56-year-old Gary Paternoster.

The drowning happened around 6 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities said the dog got caught on something in the water.

Paternoster was swimming out in the mine pit to save the pet when he drowned, according to authorities.

The St. Louis County Rescue Squad recovered the man with a pulse around 8 p.m.

He was later pronounced dead at a hospital in Hibbing.

The dog was rescued safely by deputies.