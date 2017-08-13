Jet Skiers Collide With Yacht In Duluth Harbor

DULUTH, Minn. – There were some scary moments for jet skiers in the canal of Duluth Saturday after the machine they were riding slammed into a yacht.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said the 21-year-old Duluth females on the jet ski were leaving under the Minnesota Slip Bridge at roughly 30 mph when they lost control and rammed into a yacht coming around the corner from under the Lift Bridge.

The two were thrown from the machine but not injured.

The Coast Guard responded and also rescued the sinking jet ski that damaged by the impact.

The yacht suffered minor damage.

Authorities said the jet ski users were not experienced with the power of the particular jet ski they were on.

The jet ski was a rental from K&J Watersports, which is located just inside the Minnesota Slip.