Northlanders Prepare for Solar Eclipse

Sun Will Be 80 Percent Covered By Moon In Duluth

We are just more than week away from an event that hasn’t happened for 99 years.

A solar eclipse that is visible in all of the lower 48 states. There’s two ways to prepare, and that depends on just what kind of solar eclipse you want to see.

It’s hard to find a college job as better suited as at Marshal W. Alworth planetarium for UMD Senior Joshua Wasniewski.

“I was watching the movie Interstellar and was amazed by the science fiction,” said Wasniewski. “I looked into it and got interested in the stuff you can do with this, studying it.”

He’s taking a senior trip a little different than most, traveling nearly a thousand miles to Idaho for two big minutes.

“I’m going to make the most of it and go to totality in the US, I don’t have an excuse not to,” said Wasniewski.

Although the August 21 solar eclipse will be visible in all lower 48 states, only in the path totality will people be able to see the full eclipse. That’s inspired Wasniewski and thousands of others, to travel to see the real show.

That experience might not be for everyone. Associate dean Marc Seiger is opting to stay here in Duluth. At about 1:07 p.m. people in Duluth will see the sun 80 percent covered by the moon.

Because the sun will be visible, if you plan to watch in Duluth you need special eye wear.

“It’s incredibly important, otherwise if you look directly at the sun with the naked eye, you can do permanent damage, don’t look at the sun,” said Seiger.

He says the eclipse is something people in the Northland should see, and will be able to just by stepping outside for a few minutes.

On August 21, UMD will set up its portable GeoDome at The Sports Garden in Duluth’s Canal Park, where they will show “Totality,” before and after the eclipse. A live feed from NASA will be broadcast on televisions throughout the restaurant. During the partial eclipse just after 1 pm, UMD will set up a telescope and pass out solar eclipse protective glasses outside The Sports Garden on the harbor side. UMD staff and volunteers will also be on hand to answer questions.