Thomas Closes Out Duluth Visit With Record Attendance

DULUTH, Minn.- Thomas the Tank Engine and his buddy Percy have wrapped up their fun at the Depot with all-time record attendance for the event.

Roughly 22,000 people got up–close and personal with Thomas and friends over the past two weekends. That’s up from around 19,000 last year overall.

The weather was perfect to hop on the North Shore Scenic Railroad for a ride being driven by Thomas the Tank Engine himself.

“Not only did we have one character from the Thomas the Tank train series, we also had his best friend Percy, so with Thomas and Percy we were able to ride twice as many people, two different trains, and a lot of activity with people coming and going all the time,” said Ken Buehler the executive director of Lake Superior Railroad Museum.