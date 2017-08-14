.5% Sales Tax Increase Proposal Passes For Nov. Referendum Vote

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth city councilors have voted 7-1 in favor of a special referendum question on the ballot this November that would increase local sales taxes by a half percent to pay specifically for street and sidewalk repairs.

Councilor Jay Fosle voted against the idea.

Councilor Noah Hobbs was absent.

This is a proposal driven by Mayor Emily Larson.

If approved by voters, the tax revenue collected would add up to a projected $7 million a year, according to Larson.

The Minnesota legislature would have the final vote if Duluthians pass the referendum.