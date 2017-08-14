7 West Tap House Open’s New Tap House At 2510 Maple Grove Road In Duluth, Minnesota On Top Of Miller Hill In Old Nevada Bobs Golf Location Across From Bust Buy

New Tap House Opens 3rd Location

The newest location of 7 west tap house has officially opened their doors.

It’s the companies 3rd location with the 7 west name attached and is located at 2510 Maple Grove Rd, also better known at the old Nevada Bob location near Miller Hill Mall.

The owners also own Grizzly’s Steak house in both Superior and Duluth…

The expansion of the tap house allows for a wider array of customers from around the Twin Ports.

“bring it up on the hill. Bring the people to this neck of the woods. Good tap selection, some great burgers and were adding pizza.” Jen Wright, 7 West General Manager said.

You can check out any location as they’re open daily from 11 a.m. to 12p.m. except on Sundays as they close at 10 p.m.