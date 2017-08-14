Annual Jefferson Street Block Party on Saturday

DULUTH, Minn. – The annual Jefferson Street Block Party will take place on Saturday, Aug. 19 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on the 1600 block of Jefferson Street.

The party is a family friendly celebration that brings the Endion neighborhood together.

The party will feature live music, including traditional Anishinaabe music and American folk; food; and a vast array of of activities for the whole family.

The event is free and neighbors across the city are invited to attend.

In case of rain, the party will move to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 1710 E Superior St.