Chisholm Pocket Park Making Downtown a Better Place to Be

The Park is the First Component of the Revitalization Project

CHISHOLM, Minn.- Chisholm’s downtown now has a pocket park for community members to enjoy.

The Chisholm Downtown Revitalization Committee received a grant from the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation board to make the city’s downtown a better place to be. The Pocket park used to be an unused lot, but now has been developed into a space with benches designed by local artists and a stage. Committee members hope the space will be used for community events of all types.

“We’re hoping to have free wi-fi access in here eventually in conjunction with another project happening downtown, with the Blandin Broadband Project, so we’re hoping it’s an access point for wi-fi, there’s power in there, we’re hoping it’s a place people come and have their lunch and socialize and engage with others in the community,” said Jessalyn Sabin, who is part of the Chisholm Downtown Revitalization Committee.

The revitalization project has 5 parts to it, and the pocket park is the first component.