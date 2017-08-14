Day Out with Thomas Sets Attendance Record

DULUTH, Minn. – The North Shore Scenic Railroad has announced that the 2017 Day Out with Thomas Event was a record setting year.

Attendance over the six day event, covering the first two weekends in August, was 21.964, according to Executive Director, Ken Buehler. It was the best year for the festival featuring Thomas the Tank Engine and his friend Percy.

The event has an economic impact in Duluth equal to Grandma’s Marathon, which according to industry reports, has an estimated economic impact of over $9 million. This year’s event tied the race.

A 2015 research study estimated the 18,500 people who came to Duluth for the Thomas visit found that their combined spending, external of what they spent directly on Thomas, was $8.5 million. This year’s attendance was 16% ahead of the 2015 figure, bringing the economic impact for 2017 to over $9 million.

For the first time this year, a special day was set aside to welcome children with autism, and give them a calmer, quieter, and sensory friendly event.