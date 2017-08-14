Gas Main Project Starts on London Road Starts Aug. 14

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth will be working to replace a gas main on London Road beginning on August 14, 2017.

The city indicates that the purpose of the project is to replace an aging steel gas main with a plastic main, which will be able to operate at a higher pressure.

The location of the pipe replacement will be the north shoulder of London Road between 35th Avenue East and 40th Ave E. No customers will experience service impacts, according to the City.

Traffic control for the project will go up on Monday, Aug. 14. Construction will officially begin on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Motorists can expect lane restrictions.

The London Road intersections at 40th and 36th Avenues East will each be closed. Motorists are encouraged to use 32nd and 43rd Avenues East as an alternative route.

The project is expected to wrap up by early October.