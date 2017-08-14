Itasca County Murder Trial Begins

Victim was Beheaded

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn.-A murder trial began today in Itasca County beheading case.

Thirty-six-year-old Joseph Thoreson is facing multiple counts of first- and second-degree murder for allegedly killing 20-year-old David Haiman last June.

Thoreson accused the victim of raping his girlfriend Kayleene Greniger.

The girlfriend has already plead guilty for her role in the crime and will be sentenced to around 30 years in prison in December.

The couple allegedly stabbed and decapitated the victim before throwing him into the woods.