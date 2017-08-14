Local, Regional Artists to Show Work at Annual Festival

Coffee Conversation: Art in Bayfront Park

DULUTH, Minn. – This weekend art will be filling a park in Duluth.

The 7th Annual Art in Bayfront Park Festival starts up Saturday, August 18 and runs through Sunday, August 19.

The art fair features local and regional artists.

Work includes jewelry, painting, photography, ceramics, metal work, glass and more.

The event is free.

Saturday, the festival is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Sunday, the festival is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This year, 150 artists will have their work on display and for sale.

There will be live music, food and a car show.

For more information on Art in Bayfront Park, please visit www.artinbayfrontpark.com.